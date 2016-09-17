Join notorious lovers Bonnie and Clyde at Stamford Corn Exchange

America’s most notorious lovers and bank robbers are set to take over Stamford Corn Exchange by storm in this compelling musical adventure.

Bonnie and Clyde is a thrilling and sexy musical with a non-traditional score, combining blues, gospel and rockabilly music performed by Peterborough Revellers in their début show at The Corn Exchange, showing from September 22 to 25.

When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behaviour turns the young lovers’ thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law.

Tickets for this fabulous show are on sale for £12.50 each (£11.50 concessions). Showings will take place on September 22, 23 and 24 at 7.30pm and September 25 at 3pm. Call: 01780 766455.