Last chance to see Thomas and friends

The dates have been finalised for Nene Valley Railway’s last Thomas event of the season, which is to be held over the weekend of September 24 and 25.

Staying with the successful and popular format of, one ticket buys it all, Nene Valley Railway is now offering a lower admission price.

Now, just £48 will buy entry for two adults and three children (individual adult price £19, individual children price £10.50).

Once you have your ticket the rest of the day is free. This includes the entertainer, bouncy castle, face painter, platform games, as many rides on the main train as you like and as many rides behind Thomas as you like. So make a date in the diary, and bring along all the family for a great day out down at the station. Thomas will be waiting for you!

Online bookings can be made on the website or by calling 01780 784444.