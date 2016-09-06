Miss Rutland winner and Miss Great Britain finalist organises family fun day in Melton to support several good causes

A woman who was crowned Miss Rutland earlier this year and is now in the running for the Miss Great Britain title has organised a charity family fun day in Melton for several good causes.

As a Miss GB finalist Nikita Azzopardi (21), of Stamford, has been asked to support a charity and so has chosen Global’s Make Some Noise which gives a voice to small projects supporting disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

She has also chosen to support Great Ormond Street Hospital and her terminally cancer ill friend Lex Bradley’s ‘For the kids’ cause, which is helping to secure his kids’ future.

Nikita said: “I’ve decided to throw a free party to help these amazing charities. The family fun day will be on Sunday, at Melton Sports Village, from 1pm to 6pm.

“The attractions I’ve lined up include bouncy castles, live music, burger vans, a variety of different stalls, a raffle, sweet carts, soft play, guess the name of the teddy and there’ll be a guest appearance from Peppa Pig and George.”

Nikita will compete against 50 other contestants to be crowned Miss GB at the Athena in Leicester on Friday, September 23.

To vote for her visit http://www.missgreatbritain.co.uk/finalist/miss-great-britain-public-vote./#prettyPhoto