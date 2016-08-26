Get ready to rock at music festival

Gretton Music Festival returns this August Bank Holiday weekend, taking place today until Monday.

Now in its seventh year, the organisers are delighted to announce that this year’s headline act is The Top Banana Band.

Last year they wowed the crowd at the Open Mic session at The Hatton Arms, and this year they are back to play their mix of funk, soul and blues covers, guaranteed to get you on your feet and shaking your tail feathers.

Performing at Gretton Village Hall on Sunday, August 28, tickets cost just £10 per person and are available from Gretton Post Office and Stores. Please bring your own drinks, glasses and nibbles.

All proceeds from this event will go to The Travers Foundation, a local charity supporting 13 to 30-year-olds to improve their skills in sports, the creative arts and the performing arts.

For a full line-up of what’s on visit the website.