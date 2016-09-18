Live rock music at Rutland County Museum

Rutland County Museum will host a unique live music event on September 22 when it welcomes the UK’s official number one Led Zeppelin tribute band for a special acoustic performance.

Letz Zep will perform at Rutland County Museum in Oakham, for one night only.

This spellbinding evening will feature all the greats, like ‘Going to California’, ‘Ramble On’ and ‘Stairway to Heaven’, some rare acoustic gems and more ‘stripped-down’ versions of many of the band’s biggest hits.

Tickets are available for £15 from Rutland County Museum and Oakham Library. They can also be purchased online. Doors open at 7pm.