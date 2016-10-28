Psychic Sally Morgan cancels Stamford show due to “Due to circumstances beyond control”

TV psychic Sally Morgan has been forced to cancel her Stamford show due to “due to circumstances beyond control”

She had been due to appear at Stamford Corn Exchange on Thursday November 3.

But her management company announced today, Friday October 28 that “Due to circumstances beyond our control this show has, unfortunately, had to be cancelled.

“All ticket holders will be issued a full refund over the course of the next few days. All refunds will be paid via the same method as the original payment was made.”

For more information call the box office on 01780 766455.