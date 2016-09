‘Le Fiesolane’ will perform an evening of sacred and secular music by Vivaldi, Bach, Handel, Mozart, Schubert, Puccini, and some songs from the shows at St Mary’s Church in Stamford on Saturday (September 17).

The two sopranos Miranda Heldt and Lucy Goddard will be accompanied by Nigel Stark on the piano.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £12.50 from Stamford Arts Centre: 01780 763203.