Stamford Arts Centre celebrates Sir Isaac Newton

One of the UK’s top contemporary dance companies heads the bill at the Stamford Arts Centre for this month’s Gravity Fields Festival celebrating Sir Isaac Newton.

Chantry Dance will perform two new and contrasting pieces on Thursday, September 22, one with a space theme fitting Newton’s fascination with the universe.

It’s an extraordinary evening of ballet with an international cast from the Grantham based company, a festival favourite from the 2014 Gravity Fields festival.

They are part of a series of Stamford events for the festival, running from September 21 to 25, including the only chance to see the Ugly Animal Roadshow on Saturday afternoon.

Join Simon Watt at this unusual comedy show with a conservation twist and find out what adaptations make ugly animals so amazing and how they have evolved.

For Doctor Who fans, authors Dr Marek Kukula and Simon Guerrier unlock the scientific secrets of the iconic show, with an illustrated talk using film clips and telling just how close it has come to predicting scientific discoveries.

Bubbles are all the rage for families on Saturday morning when Science Made Simple presents ‘Bubbles and Balloons’ for anyone aged four or more!

For full information on each of the event’s and to book, visit the website or call the Stamford Arts Centre Box Office on 01780 763203.