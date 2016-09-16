STARS present two one-act plays

Come on down to Whissendine Village Hall today and tomorrow for not one, but two performances by the Whissendine STARS.

At 7.30pm, both day, the theatre group will perform two one-act plays; ‘Wind of Change’ by Tracey Dene Powell and ‘Burst Tyre’ by Jim Sperinck.

Settling into retirement doesn’t come easy for Barry and inspired by his nephew to face a new challenge, he embarks on a bizarre project which involves planning a back packing holiday and a wild casino night with exotic pole dancer!

And that’s just the storyline for ‘Wind of Change’!

Tickets £6 (£5 concessions) available from Whissendine Mace Store on 01664 474964, The White Lion on 01664 474233 or Tracey on 01664 474437.