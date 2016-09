Hear the songs and experience the theatre through the performance of Paul Henderson and Aladdinsane, widely acclaimed as the best Bowie tribute in the UK.

Featuring the classic hits, Starman, Heroes, Life On Mars, Jean Genie, Golden Years, Let’s Dance, Changes, Ashes To Ashes and many more.

The Sound and Vision Tour is coming to Stamford Corn Exchange on Friday, next week at 7.30pm.