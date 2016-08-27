The Vikings return to take over castle

The Vikings of Middle England are set to return to Rockingham Castle this August Bank Holiday to recreate their famous and realistic displays.

Enjoy the thrill of a live battle complete with crashing swords and authentic costumes, when the Castle comes alive with battles, pageantry and a living history village providing an immersive and educational environment for all the family to enjoy.

Experience the sights, smells and sounds of a Viking encampment, set against the thrilling background of a battle scene. Step back in time whilst meandering around the village. Observe craftsmen making weapons and coins, weaving nets and the healer brewing medicines for all those gory battlefield injuries.

Experienced bowmen will be on hand to teach their skills, preparing all members of the family to hold their own in a Viking invasion.

Against all this excitement, a quiet moment can be enjoyed listening to the storyteller weave fascinating tales to spark the imagination. The Castle, built by William the Conqueror 900 years ago, will also be open to observe the splendid collection of paintings and armour.

The event, running on Sunday, August 28 and Monday, August 29, is open from midday until 5pm.

The castle will be open from 1pm. Last entry at 4.30pm.

