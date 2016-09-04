A brilliant one-man show coming to Cottesmore

Ceri Dupree will be bringing his brilliant One-Man Show to Cottesmore Social Club for a one night only performance on Friday, September 23, courtesy of Loros and Kevin Sadler Promotions.

Ceri, the star of Hot Stuff, the sell out show that has been hugely successful throughout the UK, has been entertaining fans for more than 20 years, with characters ranging from Dame Shirley Bassey and Tina Turner to Gladys Pugh and Dame Edna Everage.

There’s one thing for sure, whenever and wherever Ceri performs, you are guaranteed the sound of laughter.

Tickets are £10. Doors 7.30pm. To book call 01572 813486. All the proceeds will be donated to Loros.