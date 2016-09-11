Award winning comedian is in town

St John’s church in Stamford has something to tickle your funny bone!

On Wednesday, Tim Fitzhigham brings his own unique brand of comedy to Stamford as Will Kempe Shakespeare’s stand-up.

Tim is a multi-award winning comedian.

He has written a book, been in a film with Anthony Hopkins and undertaken many awe inspiring, death defying, artistically questionable, feats of endurance and largely pointless quests – mainly because he doesn’t get out much!

Come along to St John the Baptist, St John’s Street, Stamford, and hear about his latest madcap adventure in comedy.

Tickets are available from Stamford Arts Centre for £14. To book telephone the box office on 01780 763203 or e-mail boxoffice@stamfordartscentre.com

The show will take place at St John’s Church, Stamford at 7.30pm.