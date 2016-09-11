Stamford Shoestring Theatre kicks off the autumn season in the newly redecorated theatre at Stamford Arts Centre with its bright and snappy contemporary play ‘Good People’.

Both tough and tender, it exposes the insurmountable class divide between those who make it out and those who are left behind.

Director Ann Stutz said: “The play is full of spiky North American humour, some strong language and confronts many of the issues facing society today.”

A funny and thought provoking drama exploring life on the wrong side of the tracks. A play for today.

‘Good People’ by David Lindsay-Abaire runs at Stamford Arts Centre from Tuesday, September 12 to Saturday, September 17. To book call: 01780 763203.