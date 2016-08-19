Popular musical coming to Stamford Corn Exchange

Prepare to be transported back to the mining and the music of the 70s, at Stamford Corn Exchange.

‘Stamp Your Feet’, a collaboration between long-time musical director of Harrowby Singers, Chris Mahony and professional songwriter Paul Fairey, is back following a sell out performance of its UK debut in Grantham last year.

The popular musical will be coming to the Corn Exchange on September 2 and 3 at 7.30pm.

Set in a Yorkshire mining town in 1972, against a backdrop of industrial disputes, inflation, and power cuts, the story centres on up-and-coming band Save Our Souls, who are desperate to leave home and become famous.

Most of the action takes place within the local welfare club, run by the larger than life Bernie. He is portrayed by Trevor Galtress, who leads songs like ‘Put Another Shilling in the Meter’ with gusto.

Indeed Bernie is also an ex-professional singer, and offers to introduce the band to a top London agent. As they practice for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, it soon becomes a race against time with the threat of power cuts looming.

The score includes Stamp Your Feet, Tonight’s The Night, Chucking Out Time, My Mama Said, I’m Just A Girl From the South, Come Join Our Union, Why Are Children So Good ? plus many more brand new songs.

Tickets are priced at £10 (£9 concessions) and can be purchased online or by calling the box office on 01780 766455.