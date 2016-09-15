Cinema: Autumn season gets under way with tale of ski-jumper

Olympic themed entertainment will continue in Oundle on Sunday as Oundle Cinema’s Autumn Season leaps into action with a screening of Eddie the Eagle, the feel good film about the unlikely but courageous British ski-jumper who won the hearts of sports fans during the 1988 Winter Olympics.

The screening is part of the Nene Valley Festival – a week of cultural events for all to enjoy throughout the local area.

The volunteer-led Oundle Cinema’s main programme continues with screenings of Carol, starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, Bridge of Spies the Cold War spy story for which Mark Rylance won an Oscar as best supporting actor to Tom Hanks’s lead role, Trumbo , which tells the story of a screenwriter’s endeavours to allow freedom of speech and thought in 1940s Hollywood and the heartbreaking Son of Saul which won an Oscar and a Golden Globe award for its gritty depiction of an effort to give a boy a religious funeral in Auschwitz.

Family focused films Florence Foster Jenkins, The Jungle Book and a screening of Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty provide excellent entertainment opportunities as the evenings draw in. All films are shown at the Stahl Theatre, West Street, Oundle, PE8 4EJ.

Many of the most popular of recent film releases can also be seen in the nine local ‘outreach’ cinemas which are supported by Oundle Cinema: Brigstock, Offord, Orton Waterville, Wadenhoe, Stanwick, Catworth, Ringstead, Thrapston and Woodnewton will show a range of excellent films which include Dad’s Army, Lady in the Van, Hail Caesar!, The Danish Girl, Our Kind of Traitor, Eye in the Sky and Suffragette.

dOCs+, the documentary strand of Oundle Cinema, will screen three interesting, contrasting films during the Autumn. They include The Pearl Button – a moving documentary by Patricio Guzman which unites disparate happenings around the world to create powerful and arresting arguments in film. The season continues with The Messenger – which documents the migratory patterns of birds, the impact which the climate and man is having on them and how birds are adapting to survive.

The final documentary, The Divide, takes a thought provoking look at the increasing polarity around the globe between the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’.

All screenings are on the third Wednesday of the month in Fletton House, off Glapthorn Road, Oundle, PE8 4JA.

Further details of all Oundle Cinema, outreach cinemas and dOCs+ can be found at www.oundlecinema.org.uk, by calling 01832 274734 or from the Festival Box Office, 4 New Street, Oundle.