WIN A chance to meet and greet Shane Filan in Peterborough

Westlife frontman Shane Filan brings the second leg of his major indoor UK tour to the Cresset later this month – and there is a chance for a Peterborough Telegraph reader and a friend to enjoy a meet and greet with the Irish superstar.

The ‘Right Here Tour’ gives fans the opportunity to see him perform Westlife favourites as well as his own tracks in the city on October 18.

Shane said: “The Right Here Tour earlier in the year was fantastic and I was really proud of how this transcended over so many different venues and places that I hadn’t performed in before. It was incredible to see the reaction from fans, to have them there with me enjoying the songs and joining in. The tour was such a great experience and we have had so many requests for more dates that we thought we might as well give the fans what they want, and go back out on the road in October.

“I am really excited about this new phase in the tour and looking forward to seeing everyone at The Cresset in Peterborough -it’s going to be a great night!”

The release of the ‘Right Here’ album has cemented Shane’s position as one of the UK’s most popular male solo artists, following his amazing success as frontman with Westlife - one of the world’s most successful bands of the last few decades.

The winner of the meet and greet and their guest will meet Shane at the Cresset before he performs. They both will be invited to watch the soundcheck and see Shane and his band perform a couple of tracks and then go on to meet Shane.

They both will have their photo taken with him, which they can download and keep, and the winner ( not guest) will also be given a Shane Filan goody package - a tote bag, laminate and lanyard, Bluetooth Speaker and Teddy Bear.

To be in with a chance of winning answer this question: Complete the title of the Westlife hit single Flying Without?

Send your answer by email to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk by noon on October 11.