A family home ideally located close to Bourne town centre has gone on the market.

Located in a popular residential area, this home is close to excellent schools.

The front door leads to an entrance hallway where stairs lead to the first floor.

Galletly Close in Bourne is on the market with Eckfords

From the hallway, there is a lounge with a living flame gas fire and a white surround, and glazed French doors opening to the dining room and the conservatory.

From the conservatory, which has a tiled floor and a pitched room, French doors open to the back garden.

There is a separate dining room and a breakfast kitchen, which is fitted with a comprehensive range of wooden cupboards, including six drawers, deep pan drawers and a wine rack. There is an integrated dishwasher, integrated rubbish bins, integrated fridge and a centre island with space for a range cooker and ceramic hob. The breakfast area has a tall larder-style cupboard and fitted worktop with space underneath and a French door to the outside.

There is also a separate utility room with space for a washing machine, tumble dryer and fridge/freezer. One door leads to the outside and another to the double garage.

A snug and a cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, there is a galleried landing with access to the roof space and an airing cupboard.

The master bedroom has a built-in double bedroom and an en-suite shower room.

There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom, which has a bath with shower over.

Outside, the front garden has a low level brick wall to the front boundary. There is a good size double width driveway leading to a double garage. The remainder of the front garden is lawn with attractive shrub borders.

The back garden is a lovely feature of this property and offers a good degree of privacy. The rear garden is fully enclosed and faces south. There is a shaped attractive patio that runs around the house leading onto the lawn with a further attractive brick paved patio area where the summer house and timber garden shed are located. The remainder of the garden is a well kept lawn with shrub borders and ornamental plants. Included in the rear garden is an outside tap and power supply.

Viewing is highly recommended at the earliest opportunity.

Galletly Close in Bourne is on the market for £590,000 with Eckfords. To find out more or arrange a viewing call 01778 426215 or visit www.eckfords.co.uk