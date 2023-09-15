Neighbours fans have endured a long wait for new episodes of the Australian soap.

But more than a year after it was axed by Channel 5, Amazon Freevee is moving into Ramsey Street and here’s how you can watch the latest goings-on in Erinsborough…

Neighbours is coming to Amazon Freevee. Image: Amazon.

When is Neighbours returning?

Classic episodes of the soap – featuring much loved characters including Madge and Harold Bishop and Scott and Charlene Robinson - have been available to watch via channel Amazon Freevee since February when the channel took on the show’s entire back catalogue.

But fresh episodes of the daily drama are arriving from Monday, September 18, thanks to filming which began at the start of this year.

New shows will be released between Monday and Thursday in both the UK and US.

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ Executive Producer, said: “All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on September 18 in the UK and Australia, and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the US and Canada when the new chapter of Neighbours is unveiled.”

There are some familiar faces in the 2023 cast. Image: Amazon Studios.

Which characters will be in the new series?

Millions of adoring fans tuned into the finale in 2022, where former cast members Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce helped to mark the end of the soap’s 37-year onscreen run.

The new series will see the return of many Ramsey Street residents including Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne as Karl and Susan Kennedy, Rebekah Elmaloglou as Terese Willis, Ryan Moloney as Toadfish and Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson.

Guy Pearce, Ian Smith – who played Harold Bishop – Melissa Bell as Lucy Robinson, and US star Mischa Barton will also all feature as guest characters in the new series.

Ian Smith plays Harold Bishop in Neighbours. Image courtesy of Betteshanger Band, Dover.

How do you get Amazon Freevee?

Amazon Freevee is a free ad-supported video streaming service stacked with a wide variety of films and television shows. Before being able to access the shows you will need an Amazon account if you don’t have one already.

You can then watch Amazon Freevee through your browser via the main Amazon website. If you have a Prime Video account you can also tune-in through its app too.

Alternatively a standalone Freevee app will enable you to watch programmes through laptops, tablets, phones and other devices.

Some smart TVs and games consoles, like the Playstation 5, will also allow you tap in to Amazon Freevee to watch both the new series of Neighbours and other classic episodes.