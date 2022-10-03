A fundraising day has helped a charity which supports people fighting debt.

Café Black in Stamford High Street donated all its takings from a busy Sunday last month to Christians Against Poverty (CAP).

CAP, which has an office at St George’s Church in Stamford, is a debt counselling service to help people through financial difficulties.

Simon Jary of Christians Against Poverty

Simon Jary, manager of the Stamford office, said: “The cost of living is affecting everybody but in particular those struggling in the first place, such as people on benefits or who are using foodbanks.

“We are finding now when producing people’s budgets that the system is completely broken.

“It is incredibly difficult for people struggling with money so the donation is a massive help.”

Paul Burke owner of Café Black and Simon Jary of Christians Against Poverty

At any one time the service is supporting between 30 and 50 people.

Cafe Black’s owner Paul Burke, who came up with the fundraising idea, presented the charity with £1,000 from the fundraising.