Work to replace the 'cobbles' in Red Lion Square, Stamford is expected to begin next summer, as councillors give plans the green light.

At a Lincolnshire County Council Highways Scrutiny Committee meeting this morning (October 25), members gave their support to upgrading the 100mm thick York stone setts to be 150mm thick, while also putting in a new foundation.

The scheme, which will cost £1.4m, is expected to take up to five months to complete, depending on the weather and supply, and will begin next summer.

Sam Edwards, head of highways infrastructure, told councillors of the five options which were explored ranging from replacing the cobbles with tarmac to relaying the sets.

However, in agreement with Heritage England, replacing the sets with thicker ones rated the highest in the options appraisal based on factors such as product life span, construction, cost, future maintenance and aesthetics.

Coun Thomas Dyer (Con - Waddington and Hykeham East) told the scrutiny committee: "The cobbles are definitely in a state - it's great to see this item coming forward."

The county council has identified Eurovia as its preferred contractor for the Red Lion Square improvement scheme, which is currently in the detailed design phase.

A specific start date for the project will be confirmed closer to the time.

It was confirmed that the new cobbles would match the aesthetic of the footpaths in the square and that shops would still be accessible while the work takes place.

Various one-way systems and short duration road closures will be in place in and around Red Lion Square while workers are on site.

However, a question mark still surrounds whether the markets held in Stamford will be affected. The council is in contact with a number of organisations in the town to find solutions.

It was proposed by Coun Alex Hall (Con - Louth North), who was chairing the meeting, to approve entering into a contract to deliver the paving project, which was given unanimous support by the committee.

This will then be subject of a decision by the executive councillor for Highways taken between 2 to 11 of November.