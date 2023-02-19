Community groups and town and parish councils can apply for 'levelling up' money given to the region.

South Kesteven has been allocated £1 million for community projects from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

There are four eligible categories for funding:

St Peter's Bastion in West Street, Stamford is a heritage site that has moved recently from South Kesteven District Council's ownership to that of Stamford Town Council

Building improvements - any public or community building, which can include internal and external improvements and modification; improvements to energy-efficiency; creating or refurbishing facilities

- any public or community building, which can include internal and external improvements and modification; improvements to energy-efficiency; creating or refurbishing facilities Green space and outdoor improvements - any public area, which can include landscaping; nature-based solutions for flooding; rewilding initiatives, creation and enhancement of footpaths; wayfinding improvements; and feasibility studies for green space and outdoor improvements

- any public area, which can include landscaping; nature-based solutions for flooding; rewilding initiatives, creation and enhancement of footpaths; wayfinding improvements; and feasibility studies for green space and outdoor improvements Culture, arts and heritage - initiatives that must provide public benefit and can include art fairs; installation of public art; art competitions; cultural festivals and fairs; literature festivals; food festivals; concerts; dance exhibitions; and health and wellbeing events.

- initiatives that must provide public benefit and can include art fairs; installation of public art; art competitions; cultural festivals and fairs; literature festivals; food festivals; concerts; dance exhibitions; and health and wellbeing events. Heritage initiatives - that provide public benefit and can include restoration of heritage, heritage trails, research, local history events, historical exhibitions, and feasibility studies for historic buildings.

Council leader Kelham Cooke (Con - Casewick) said: "The South Kesteven Prosperity Fund is an amazing opportunity to improve the area in which we live and work.

“This is government money that South Kesteven District Council will administer, monitor and evaluate and, as such, the spending is directed by government criteria.

“We have ring-fenced £1 million that communities throughout the district can benefit from. Applicants will need to show a need for their initiative, as well as the demand and ultimate benefit to the community.

"The applications will then be considered by our UK Shared Prosperity Fund board which is cross-party and chaired by the leader of the opposition, Coun Philip Knowles."

Although most of the money is available for 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, a portion can be allocated by the end of March for projects that can be delivered by April 30.

Applications can be made to South Kesteven District Council from town councils, parish councils, parish meetings, chartered trustees and community groups.

Full criteria for applications and application forms are available at southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15988.

Applications should be made as soon as possible.