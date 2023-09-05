A project to replace council-operated street lighting has already reduced energy consumption by 12 per cent.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet will decide next week whether to ask full council for £1 million to complete the transition as part of a drive to meet its declared carbon reduction target of at least 30 per cent by 2030.

Deputy leader of the district council, Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind), said: “Upgrading street lights to more energy-efficient LED lamps is a no-brainer.

Street lamps illuminated just above the horizon, photographed against a darkening sky.

“I proposed this idea five years ago when I was an opposition councillor but it was rejected at the time. Since then, energy costs have rocketed and the council has paid the price.

“I am delighted that the council is getting serious about carbon reduction and, as a result, financial expenditure will also fall. Street lighting is the single largest area of electricity consumption for the district council and accounts for nearly five per cent of the council’s total carbon emissions.”

By upgrading to dimmable LED bulbs, the energy reduction was 12 per cent.

Due to the recent energy price increases, the energy saving has not been met with a comparable cost reduction.

Cabinet could also ask the council to consider dimming the lights for specific night-time periods to further reduce energy costs.