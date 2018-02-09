£1 million scheme to open cinema in Oakham

Film goers in Oakham may soon be able to watch the latest blockbusters in their own town if ambitious plans to develop a boutique cinema come to fruition.

Former Oakham School pupil Genevieve Margrett wants to provide the town with its own stand alone cinema for the first time since the 1980s and is in negotiations with the owners of a building off High Street where it might be housed.

The new venue would be called Rutland Kino and Genevieve is hoping to be able to open early next year. The project is expected to cost more than one million pounds.

She said: “The project has been in development for the last couple of years and we are now looking for the investment required to make it a reality.

“Rutland Kino will have two screens - one with 86 seats and one with 47 seats. Both screens will be kitted out with extremely comfy, bigger-than-average cinema seats and sofas and the latest projection and surround sound technology to give cinema goers the best viewing experience possible. The cinema will also house a 40 seater cafe so that guests can enjoy food and drinks before, after or even during a film.”

Genevieve has worked in marketing and communications for BAFTA and the OXO Tower Restaurant in London and she is keen to bring together her love of films and good food in her new venture.

She was inspired by her childhood memories, as she explained: “I grew up in Melton and attended school in Oakham and always wondered why Oakham didn’t have its own cinema.

“Now I want to put that right and give Oakham the perfect venue and cinema experience. This is an exciting project and would bring a much needed entertainment and cultural hub to the area. It would be a great boost for the town and for Rutland.”

Genevieve does not want to reveal where the cinema may be located while negotiations are still ongoing, other than to say the identified site is central to the town.

She is currently in talks with prospective investors and would like to hear from anyone else who would like to invest in the project.

If you would be interested in investing in the Rutland Kino project or would like more information visit the website at www.rutlandkino.co.uk