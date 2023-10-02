An extra £1 million has been put into a council’s housing pot.

South Kesteven District Council agreed on Thursday (September 28) to move £1 million from its reserves to the housing revenue account.

This is after new build developments in Elizabeth Road, Stamford and Swinegate, Grantham have emptied the allocated housing pot, which means money must be moved so new properties can be bought.

SKDC

According to the council, by moving the money around it will allow affordable housing to be bought quickly when there is an opportunity, instead of building from scratch.

Cabinet member for housing and planning, Coun Phil Dilks (Ind), explained the council’s housing stock is ‘reducing year on year’ due to legislation which gives those living in social houses the ‘right to buy’ at a discounted price.

“We want to create a flow of council housing not just to replace the right to buy homes we are losing but to increase the number of people we are able to help,” he said.

The SKDC cabinet. From left: Coun Patsy Ellis, Coun Rhys Baker, Coun Phil Dilks, Coun Richard Cleaver, Coun Ashley Baxter, Coun Rhea Rayside, Coun Paul Stokes and Coun Philip Knowles.

His proposal to approve the money transfer was seconded by Coun Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem) who said ‘we need more housing’ while Coun Charmaine Morgan (Ind0 added the idea is ‘absolutely fantastic’ and Coun Rob Shorrock (Lab) shared his view that the council is ‘making big strides forward’.

Coun Paul Wood (Ind) voiced his objections as he thinks the money should be put towards existing council homes, but was told there is a different budget for that.

The decision was approved.

Work is set to start this month to build the four new flats in Elizabeth Road.