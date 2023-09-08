A council could plough £1 million into buying new homes.

As South Kesteven District Council’s new build developments in Elizabeth Road, Stamford and Swinegate, Grantham have emptied the allocated housing pot, money must be moved around before new properties can be bought.

A proposed £1 million could now be moved from the budget reserve to pay for more council-owned properties.

The South Kesteven District Council cabinet Coun Patsy Ellis, Coun Rhys Baker, Coun Phil Dilks, Coun Richard Cleaver, Coun Ashley Baxter, Coun Rhea Rayside, Coun Paul Stokes and Coun Philip Knowles.

According to the council, by moving the money around it will allow affordable housing to be bought quickly when there is an opportunity, instead of building from scratch.

Cabinet member for housing and planning, Coun Phil Dilks (Ind), explained the council is being approached by developers with opportunities to buy affordable units when other registered housing providers are unable to secure funding.

He said: “The council has a clear commitment in its corporate plan to provide ‘housing that meets the needs of all residents’.

Designs for the flats in Elizabeth Road, Stamford

“This transfer from our reserves will reduce the risk of us not being able to secure property quickly to bolster the housing stock.”

He added: “Any decision to purchase property will be dependent on a business case and considered on a site-by-site basis.”

The council’s current budget is ‘fully committed’ to the two new build schemes.

Work is set to start in October to build the four new flats in Elizabeth Road.

Recently completed social housing schemes include the council’s developments at Meadow Close, Bourne and Trinity Road, Stamford.

It is recommended on Monday (September 11) cabinet asks for an additional £1 million to be added to the Capital Programme for Housing Development Investment.

South Kesteven District Council was recently criticised by residents in Langtoft for buying 12 affordable homes in the village to be used by refugees.

What do you think? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.