'Major improvements' in food hygiene are needed at a town restaurant, according to an inspector.

Pizza Express in Stamford has received a 1-star in its latest food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

It is a drop from its previous 4-star good rating.

Photo: Google

An inspection of the restaurant in High Street St Martins on October 18 found ‘major improvements’ were needed in management of food safety. This includes checks to ensure food is safe to eat and evidence staff know about food safety.

The pizzeria chain was also told improvements were necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities.

The hygienic handling of food was deemed good.

A spokesperson for Pizza Express said an ‘isolated damp issue’ in the historic building ‘impacted the overall score at this review’.

In January next year the building will undergo work to resolve the issues.

“In the meantime, the environmental health officer has confirmed the pizzeria is operating with good food hygiene standards and we look forward to welcoming guests as usual,” the spokesperson said.

They added: “There’s nothing more important than our hygiene standards.”