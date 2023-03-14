A charity shop has raised more than £500,000 towards life-saving missions since it opened five years ago.

The Children’s Air Ambulance store in Stamford marked the fifth anniversary yesterday (Monday), selling high-quality new and pre-loved items.

Over the last five years, the hardworking store team has generated £552,279.99 worth of sales for the charity, funding more than 150 vital missions and continuing to help save young lives across the country.

The Children's Air Ambulance shop in Stamford

The High Street charity store has also received 10,862 bags of donated goods, which have provided a vital income for the charity, but it continues to require the support of the community for further donations.

Store manager Joanna Burbage said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to our local community for their generous donations over the years and without this, we wouldn’t be able to continue our lifesaving missions and continue to lead the way in paediatric and neonatal aeromedical transfers.

“We appreciate each and every donation we receive, and we would like everyone to keep on giving bric-a-brac, clothing, toys, games, books and DVDs to continue raising funds to support the Children’s Air Ambulance."

A Children's Air Ambulance helicopter

The national Children’s Air Ambulance provides the only intensive care helicopters in the country dedicated to transferring critically ill babies and children, at a high and safe speed, from local hospitals to specialist paediatric and neonatal treatment centres.

The charity is celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing lifesaving high-speed transfers for critically ill babies and children in 2023.