£100,000 boost for charity in five years thanks to Stamford company

Five years of fundraising by Stamford company Trinity Event Solutions has resulted in more than £100,000 being donated to charity.

Since 2013, the firm has been raising money through its Triple Challenge initiative and, after another successful fundraising year in 2017, the Stamford-based venue finding and event management company has presented cheques to Hospital at Home, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, Bliss and Animal Helpline.

These charities were chosen by staff earlier in the year as part of Trinity’s on-going Corporate Social Responsibility programme. In the past, they have supported charity causes such as the Air Ambulance, Thorpe Hall Hospice and Meetings Industry Meeting Needs.

In July and August 2017, the Trinity team visited more than 300 hotels and conference venues who donated prizes for an online auction, which raised more than £20,000, with 263 bidders placing 850 bids on the Trinity Triple Challenge auction website.

Jacqui Kavanagh, MD of Trinity Event Solutions, said: “We are delighted to make a significant contribution to charities that will really make a big difference to their work.

“This a true partnership with our suppliers and benefits our clients through our team seeing venues first-hand and building up our venue knowledge.

“I would like to thank all the hotels and venues for supporting us, as well as everyone at Trinity who gave up their time and put a lot of work into making this a success.”

Kellie Charge, corporate fundraiser at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, said: “Support from our corporate partners is highly valued at Each and we would not be able to continue to support our children, young people and their families without the generosity of businesses like Trinity Event Solutions. The £5,750 donated will enable us to pay for a whole day’s care at our Milton hospice.”

Bliss chief executive Caroline Lee-Davey said: “The support is invaluable in helping us to achieve our ambition to reach every single baby born needing neonatal care in the UK, and their family.”