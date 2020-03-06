South Kesteven District Council to provide 100 extra parking spaces at Cattle Market car park in Stamford
Published: 12:00, 06 March 2020
A hundred new parking spaces are to be provided in Stamford to help boost trade, it has emerged.
They will be incorporated on land next to the existing car park at the Cattle Market, behind the meadows.
The announcement was made at South Kesteven District Council’s full council meeting on Monday (March 2).
