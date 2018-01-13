100 homes plan for Uffington Road Stamford given green light

Plans for 100 homes in Uffiington Road in Stamford have been approved by South Kesteven District Council

Developer NewRiver Retail (NRR) is set to build a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes, of which 35 per cent will be affordable.

The plans for the homes on a site next to the Morrisons supermarket were approved by South Kesteven District Council last month.

Justin Thomas, residential director of NRR, said: “We are delighted that South Kesteven District Council has completed the approval process on our proposals to rejuvenate this vacant site in Stamford, having now issued the final planning decision notice. These proposals will deliver up to 100 new homes within the town, enhancing the landscape and creating a high-quality environment on the edge of Stamford. We will share further detail on our next steps in due course”.

Groups in the town backed the proposals including Stamford Civic Society, which said in a report to the meeting that it “welcomes the possible use of the site for housing ” on a brownfield (industrial) site which had been “neglected for many years”.

SKDC planning officer Kevin Cartwright told the meeting: “The development would be compatible with surrounding land uses, would not increase the risk of flooding, would not be detrimental to highway safety or the amenity of neighbouring occupiers and would result in an acceptable living environment for future.”

The site was formerly subject to plans for a retail complex comprising a pub and restaurant which were approved in 2013 but never materialised.

The new development will include open spaces and a play park.

It will be housed in what is currently a vacant wasteland where the Mirrlees Blackstone factory was located.

The latest plans were deferred in September by the SKDC development management committee after councillors requested to see information about contamination on the site.

But the plans were eventually passed after NRR provided the committee with a report which explained there was a “manageable” amount of contamination on the site and a letter that explained that it was working with contractor Integra to remove it.

The site was acquired by NRR in July 2015.

The detailed design of the homes will be set out in a further series of planning applications.