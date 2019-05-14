About 100 tractors will drive through the Deepings on Sunday May 19 for the Newborough Young Farmers' Tractor Road Run.

They will pass through Newborough at 11.30am, Peakirk at 11.45am, Glinton at 12pm, Helpston at 12.20pm and Maxey at 12.40pm.

They will stop for a break at the John Eve Playing Field in Deeping from 1.15pm and drive towards home through Northborough at 2.50pm.

The Tractor Run (10294224)

Opening the event is Amy Fisher, who went into labour last year as the convoy had set off.

The convoy was stopped to allow her through, and Amy gave birth to baby Kylo.

In tribute to their patience, Newborough Young Farmers have invited them to come along and cut the ribbon for the 2019 convoy to start.