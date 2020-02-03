Home   News   Article

Warners Midlands printers in Bourne spend £10m on new factory and printing press

By Matthew Brown
Published: 12:00, 03 February 2020

A printers have spent £10m on a new factory and printing press that can print faster than Usain Bolt can run.

Warners Midlands, in Bourne, unveiled the new 3,000 sq ft factory containing the £6m printing press on Friday last week inside the new £4m factory at its Manor Lane base.

The ceremony was attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, who was given a guided tour of the new facilities, which will allow them to double their production space and the amount they can print.

