A town leisure centre will have £10.66m spent on it so it can reopen.

The current facility in Deeping St James - closed in July after the roof leaked - looks set to be gutted by builders in a bid to reopen it by December 2024.

Under a proposal debated today (Tuesday, December 14) the 25m, six-lane pool will be replaced by a similar-sized facility, but the 'learner pool' could be lost. Instead the main pool will be given a moveable floor, which can make it shallower or deeper.