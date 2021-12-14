Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

SKDC agrees to refurbish Deepings Leisure Centre at £10m cost by 2024

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:27, 14 December 2021
 | Updated: 14:38, 14 December 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A town leisure centre will have £10.66m spent on it so it can reopen.

The current facility in Deeping St James - closed in July after the roof leaked - looks set to be gutted by builders in a bid to reopen it by December 2024.

Under a proposal debated today (Tuesday, December 14) the 25m, six-lane pool will be replaced by a similar-sized facility, but the 'learner pool' could be lost. Instead the main pool will be given a moveable floor, which can make it shallower or deeper.

Health Politics Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE