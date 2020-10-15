Home   News   Article

10pm curfew is reducing disorder in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:00, 15 October 2020

The 10pm pub and bar closing time is having a positive effect on policing, according to a local inspector.

Insp Gary Stewart said there had been a decrease in night-time disorder in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings following the introduction of the Government curfew on pubs, restaurants and bars.

Thanking businesses for their cooperation, he added: "Businesses have complied with the rule to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 and, as a result, we are dealing with fewer late-night incidents.

