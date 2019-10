A strange sight met people in Stamford on Sunday - a 1905 'steam tractor' parked outside a town pub.

The red Robey-made engine, called 'Village Queen' had been driven from Great Casterton to the Tobie Norris in St Paul's Street by Kev Mills and two fellow traction engine enthusiasts.

'Village Queen' has a top speed of 8mph.

The 1905 Robey traction engine parked at the Tobie Norris on Sunday(20420284)

More news from Stamford