More than 12,000 people from the Stamford and Bourne area have received a vaccination against coronavirus at St Mary’s Medical Centre.

The programme at the surgery in Wharf Road, Stamford, began in the last week of December with the Pfizer vaccine, moving to the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine when it became available.

Lakeside has about 30,000 patients registered with a GP in Stamford, and more registered with a GP at the Hereward Group Practice in Bourne.

Carol Panter was the 40,000th person to be vaccinated by Lakeside across its four vaccination centres. Hers took place at St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford

Dr Sara Hall, GP partner at Lakeside Stamford, said: “The feedback we have received from patients about the vaccination programme so far has been fantastic with 89 per cent of patients rating their vaccination experience at Stamford as ‘outstanding’.

“Running these vaccination centres has been a mammoth effort and has involved long hours and weekends, lots of logistical planning and teams of people sending out text messages, booking in appointments and getting communications and updates out to patients. We have also been supported by some fantastic volunteers over the last three months.

“We are hugely proud of everybody involved.”

Covid-19 vaccinations will continue at St Mary’s Medical Centre throughout April, May and June, with all over 50s expected to have received both doses of the vaccine by the end of June.

Last year Lakeside Stamford announced plans to close St Mary’s Medical Centre after being unable to agree a new lease on the building.

In December it was confirmed that Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust had taken over the lease, securing it for healthcare use.

Once the vaccination programme is completed, Lakeside will work with Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust and the Lincolnshire NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to return healthcare services to the St Mary’s site.

Lakeside Stamford has now vaccinated more than 90 per cent of patients in cohorts one to nine and is in the process of running second dose clinics for those who had their first vaccination 12 weeks ago. About half of vaccinations it delivered last week were second doses.