Push for extra homes on Castle Bytham quarry site
Published: 12:00, 23 December 2019
A push has been made to increased the number of homes planned for a former quarry at Castle Bytham.
Pharmaceutical millionaire Dr Dallas Burston has submitted an outline planning application to build up to 136 homes at the Old Quarry on Station Road.
Mr Burston already has approval for 87 homes on the 6.81 ha site, so the revised scheme would feature a further 49.
Read moreBusinessEnvironmentPoliticsStamford
More by this authorDarren Greenwood