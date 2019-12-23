Home   News   Article

Push for extra homes on Castle Bytham quarry site

By Darren Greenwood
-
darren.greenwood@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 23 December 2019

A push has been made to increased the number of homes planned for a former quarry at Castle Bytham.

Pharmaceutical millionaire Dr Dallas Burston has submitted an outline planning application to build up to 136 homes at the Old Quarry on Station Road.

Mr Burston already has approval for 87 homes on the 6.81 ha site, so the revised scheme would feature a further 49.

Read more
BusinessEnvironmentPoliticsStamford

More by this author

Darren Greenwood
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE