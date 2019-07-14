The Spitfire Business Park in Market Deeping is set for a boost with plans for seven industrial units.

A Mr D Mee seeks to build the units on 4,737m2 of undeveloped land at the existing park off Northfield Road, Market Deeping,which is already an existing business park.

The units would feature 1,1312m2 of internal floor space with proposed uses including storage, warehouse, showroom and trade counter.

There would also be associated works including a fenced service yard area and parking for 55 cars and 14 bikes at the Spitfire Business Park site.

The application to South Kesteven District Council says the development would create 14 full-time jobs.