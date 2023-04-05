A 1930s locomotive will steam through Stamford and nearby villages this afternoon.

The Sir Nigel Gresley - named after the designer of the Mallard - also strongly resembles the world-famous loco that set a steam speed record of 126mph in 1938.

Sir Nigel Gresley will pass through Oakham Railway Station at 12.57pm, Stamford Railway Station at 1.12pm, Uffington level crossing at 1.15pm, and Helpston level crossing at 1.19pm.

Stamford Railway Station

