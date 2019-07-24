A fundraiser has received a national award from Cancer Research UK to recognise her outstanding contribution to the cause.

The charity’s annual Flame of Hope Awards acknowledge the fundraising and volunteering made by people from all walks of life.

Annette Beeton, 77, who is chairwoman of the Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies Society, has also been named a Cancer Research UK Honorary Fellow.

The awards recognise Anne’s fundraising for Cancer Research UK with the ladies society reaching a milestone of £1 million raised.

Annette has lead the group for more than 20 years and says she was inspired by her career in nursing when she cared for children with cancer at a time when survival was unlikely. Memories of these children have her the determination and passion to do what she could to beat cancer.

It led her to organise many events with fellow committee members, building relationships with businesses and other donors, and giving talks about the charity.

Annette, a mother of two daughters, said: “It was fantastic to receive the Flame of Hope Award. I’ve been chair for over 20 years and when you start you don’t really think about these things but it’s always nice to be acknowledged and appreciated.

“All the money we raise goes to the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute which is part of the biggest cancer research centre in Europe. We have seen massive changes in cancer survival rates and that’s all down to research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease.”

Jo Marriot, Local Fundraising Manager for Cambridgeshire, nominated Annette for her award.

She said: “Annette is a fantastic ambassador for Cancer Research UK and is well known as the face of the charity in her local community.”