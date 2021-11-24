Police are urging people to stay alert after an elderly man was victim of a distraction theft.

On Monday (November 22), police received reports that thieves had stolen £2,000 from a man in Stamford.

The money had been in his pocket inside an envelope, and while being subjected to distraction tactics it was stolen.

Police stock image

Stamford Police Inspector Gary Stewart urged people to stay vigilant.

He said: "My advice is please don't carry that much cash on you.

"If you really need to, keep it in your inside pocket."