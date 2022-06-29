Special hidden cameras will be deployed in Lincolnshire to combat rural crime after an investment from the police and crime commissioner.

The 20 new hi-tech cameras, complete with night vision, will be installed at secret locations around the county and can alert the police to intruders within seconds

The special cameras have been developed to cope with direct sunlight or street lights and can resist temperatures of between 60°С and −25°С.

Marc Jones, Lincolnhire Police and Crime Commissioner

They can be installed outside, in buildings or vehicles and will be used to target burglary, theft, wildlife and rural offences and arson in remote locations.

In addition the equipment comes complete with sensors that react to any attempt to hinder, cover, or paint the lens. They are also simple and quick to relocate.

PCC Marc Jones has agreed to support the new Rural Spotter project with a £20,000 investment from proceeds of crime money.

Lincolnshire Police analysts will identify suitable sites and locations. The effectiveness of the cameras will be evaluated after six and 12 months.

This latest cutting edge equipment comes on the heels of other new kit bought for the force – including night vision goggles and new drones.

“It is imperative that we make use of the latest technology in our fight to keep our communities safe. I have always worked closely with force colleagues to identify, evaluate and purchase the best available equipment so we can be as effective as possible in combatting crime,” said Mr Jones.

“This equipment is at the cutting edge of camera technology, allowing us to use them anywhere, at anytime and in any weather.

“It will seriously enhance our ability to put eyes on the most isolated locations and alert officers in seconds – ensuring a rapid response to criminal activity.

“It is just the latest investment in providing the right tools for our officers to provide them the best opportunity to protect residents, homes, businesses and property.”

Chief Inspector Phil Vickers, force lead on rural crime for Lincolnshire Police.

Rural crime lead chief inspector Phil Vickers said using new technology was crucial in fighting crime across the county.

“Lincolnshire is a huge area to cover and the quicker we are alerted to crime the better chance we have of catching the offenders,” he said.

“These new cameras will, I am sure, provide front line officers with the kind of early warning that will prove crucial in our efforts to keep rural communities safe.

“The level of technology and new equipment officers can deploy in the fight against crime is now amongst the best in the UK and we will continue to work with the police and crime commissioner to enhance our capabilities further.”