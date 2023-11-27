Burghley Christmas Fair near Stamford hailed success
Thousands of keen shoppers journeyed to Burghley House near Stamford for the annual Christmas fair.
It was the biggest year yet at the Burghley Christmas Fair with more than 150 stalls and 20,000 visitors attending throughout the four days.
Shopping hours were extended into the evenings on Thursday and Friday while weekend tickets sold out.
People wandered among the decorative chalets, marquees and pagodas browsing items from a line up of exhibitors offering luxury gifts, festive treats and winter clothing.
Queues formed at the food and drink stalls with people eager to sample the dishes and tipples on offer.
There was also a Victorian carousel, lit up for the season, and snow fell in the courtyards.
The grounds had been decked with Christmas trees, nutcracker soldiers and twinkling lights.
This year the fair was run in association with the Angel Committee and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.
Dates have already been set for next year with the four-day event running from November 28 to December 1.