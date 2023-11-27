Thousands of keen shoppers journeyed to Burghley House near Stamford for the annual Christmas fair.

It was the biggest year yet at the Burghley Christmas Fair with more than 150 stalls and 20,000 visitors attending throughout the four days.

Shopping hours were extended into the evenings on Thursday and Friday while weekend tickets sold out.

Jenny Wells with Isabela, Sophie and Beckie Lewis. Photo: Chris Lowndes

People wandered among the decorative chalets, marquees and pagodas browsing items from a line up of exhibitors offering luxury gifts, festive treats and winter clothing.

Queues formed at the food and drink stalls with people eager to sample the dishes and tipples on offer.

There was also a Victorian carousel, lit up for the season, and snow fell in the courtyards.

Austin and Isabella Lockyer looking at the decorations. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The grounds had been decked with Christmas trees, nutcracker soldiers and twinkling lights.

This year the fair was run in association with the Angel Committee and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Shoppers enjoyed browsing the stalls. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sarah Gibbins and Alison Savidge warm up with a hot drink. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Cheesy Pig serves a queue of customers

Zoe and Peter Mee of Mee Blueberries

The Cheesy Pig

Dates have already been set for next year with the four-day event running from November 28 to December 1.