Almost 200 jobs would be created in a planned hotel and service station on the A1 near South Witham.

The scheme, if approved, would see the demolition of the existing The Fox Inn, the OK Diner and the disused Abacus bus station.

The site is on the southbound carriageway, opposite a service area on the northbound carriageway that contains a Starbucks restaurant, Travelodge Hotel and a car sales business.