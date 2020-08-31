Owner of Alto Electric chops hair to raise funds for Heart Link
Published: 12:00, 31 August 2020
A 28-inch hair cut has raised more than £1,100 for charity.
Coleen Everitt, owner of Alto Electric, made the decision to chop off her long locks to raise funds for Heart Link - a charity supporting the families of children with a heart defect.
Coleen and her family received help from the charity when her 12-year-old son, Oliver, had heart surgery at Glenfield Hospital.
