Students will be taking on a tough challenge to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Stamford College Sports Department are completing a 3,000 press-up challenge throughout the term to raise much-needed funds for the national charity.

As part of lessons in anatomy, first year students in sports coaching, football and sports science are getting involved while those on the personal training course will be providing the charity with instructional videos to go out on their social media channels.

The team of Year 1 students taking part in the Teenage Cancer Trust Challenge Event

Archie Henderson-Palmer, 16, who is on the personal training course, said: “It is our weaknesses that make us stronger, and by taking part in this challenge we can not only become stronger physically but also support a very worthwhile charity. I am looking forward to getting involved this November with my Personal Training Team."

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stamford-college-sports-department.

Maddie Freeman, age 16, a personal training student from Stamford College demonstrating a press up