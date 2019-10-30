The second oldest bakery in the United Kingdom has just opened its own café.

Kings Cliffe Bakery has been open for more than 300 years.

Due to the increase in customers and the growing of the business, owner Tom Priestley, decided to move the bakery's kitchen into a cooking unit in Corby.

Kings Cliffe Bakery

Tom, 36, said: "Opening the café was more of a necessity.

"We needed to move the kitchen to allow the business to grow and so we were left with this empty space."

The café is in the old kitchen of the bakery and features a village map designed by Kings Cliffe resident, Katie Cardew, and a time line constructed by Kings Cliffe heritage.

The staff at Kings Cliffe bakery

Tom said: "We wanted to be respectful to the buildings heritage."

To ensure the business remained traditional and authentic he has kept the original ovens, recipes and staff.

The business will be expanding to Stamford with a shop and café on Star Lane, which will be opening on Saturday, November 16.

Where possible, Kings Cliffe bakery uses locally sourced ingredients and produce from independent businesses.

Kings Cliffe Heritage wall

Simon Turpin, property director, said: "There are values around what we are doing"

"We want to use local produce, keep the product miles down and engage with the local people."

He added: "I feel immensely proud of this."

Kings Cliffe Bakery

Seasonal food will be sold over the Christmas period.

Last year the bakery sold over 30,000 mince pies some of which made a journey all the way to Canada.

Tom brought the business in August 2018 and has since doubled the members of staff, now employing 24 people.

He is also looking to put raised beds in the garden where kids from the youth club can grow vegetables that can be used by the bakery and work with Mindspace charity in Stamford.

Kings Cliffe bakery is open between 7am and 2pm from Monday to Friday.

Tom said: "Since we opened there has been nothing but positivity."

He added: "There has always been changes here, this is just the latest chapter in history."

