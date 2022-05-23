A volunteer is preparing to walk a 400-mile pilgrimage to support the mental wellbeing charity MindSpace Stamford.

Julie Lunt’s epic walk along the Camino de Santiago trail in Spain will begin on August 25 and finish seven weeks later on October 7.

“I have always been someone who’s enjoyed walking and more recently started to do long distances,” said Julie, 63, who lives in Stamford and volunteers for MindSpace, leading its Makers Group.

Julie Lunt

She has already walked 100km (62 miles) of the trail with a friend in 2018, saying: “I loved it - the people, the places and the beautiful landscape.”

She added: “I knew I’d like to walk it all in one go and get the feeling of what it’s really like walk it as a pilgrim.”

Julie researched the pilgrimage's various routes and will take the Portuguese Way, starting in Lisbon. During her walk she will stay in basic hotels and hostels called albergues, and take time to reflect.

“In May I set myself a target of 18 miles a week to prepare for the long distances and could comfortably walk 10 miles in a day, but this has increased to walks of 13 miles and more.”