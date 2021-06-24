Lincolnshire taxpayers pay £450k pothole compensation bill - and our repairs are the third cheapest
Taxpayers in Lincolnshire had to fork out more than £450k in compensation last year for damage caused to their cars by our pothole-ridden roads.
Figures show that the county spent £452,843 in pothole damage claims in 2019/20 alone - the fourth highest figure in the UK.
The council is also said to spend the third least per repair in the country - paying £27.33 per fix. Only Torbay and Rotherham pay less per repair.
The figures came to light after a Freedom of Information request by heycar.
Dan Powell, Senior Editor at heycar, said: “Potholes are such a familiar sight, and I’m sure everyone will have a top ‘worst road’ in their area that comes to mind when potholes are mentioned - but they’re much more than just an inconvenience.
“They’re causing real damage to people and their vehicles and the rate at which potholes are appearing is too fast for councils to keep up with. So even more claims will be coming, further reducing the funds available for road repairs.
“Driving should be a feelgood experience, especially after the restrictions of the past year. However, poorly maintained roads only lead to concern and frustration. The pothole crisis only appears to be getting worse, and more funds need to be allocated to help councils fill them quicker.”
Top ten council areas by pothole compensation:
Manchester £1,165,279
Derbyshire £500,965
Essex £472,164
Lincolnshire £452,843
Surrey £403,482
Lancashire £352,621
East Sussex £329,311
West Sussex £317,524
St Helens £225,625
Stoke £215,826